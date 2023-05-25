Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley's cuts include the UK head of ECM

by Sarah Butcher
25 May 2023
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley's cuts include the UK head of ECM

Details are emerging on Morgan Stanley's job cuts yesterday. They include the bank's UK head of equity capital markets (ECM).

Sources say that Angus Millar, the head of UK ECM, was among those let go in London.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Millar who is aged around 40 joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 after working for Lehman Brothers and then Nomura. Named a rising star by Financial News in 2021, he was promoted to managing director in 2019 and worked on IPOs including Trustpilot and Dr Martens.

Instagram site Litquidity said yesterday that 70 bankers were cut in London, including 10 MDs and that five people were cut in London ECM. Those cuts were said to follow another five made at the end of last year.

Revenues in Morgan Stanley's ECM business fell 22% year-on-year in the first quarter.

People let go at Morgan Stanley yesterday will continue to work for the bank for at least three months under the terms of their notice periods. They may find new jobs internally during this time.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
ECM Analyst - Elite Investment Banking Boutique
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The difference between interviewing at Citadel and Bridgewater

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

Related articles

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?
Financial

Who were Crispin Odey's top fund managers?

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted
Financial

Deutsche Bank's wild hiring while ex-banking head is thwarted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year
Financial

JPMorgan’s intern class has actually grown this year

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.